One dead, two injured in Hazel Green house fire

By Javon Williams and Romario Gardner
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead after a house exploded and burst into flames.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the call came in at 4:53 p.m. and happened on Macon Road.

Xzander Brumlow, the victim’s next-door neighbor said his mind went blank the moment he saw his neighbor’s house on fire, and reacted purely on instinct.’

”My heart sank. Like it sank. I was like. I’ve got to try and help,” said Brumlow, “When I saw it the first thing I thought was ok that’s not good considering it’s my neighbor’s yard.”

The Madison county sheriff’s office confirmed one person was killed while 2 others were taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Brumlow said 20 neighbors showed up to help those inside but the flames held them back.

“It was just pure black. I didn’t try and really go in. I was about to like through the window. But whenever we opened the window it was just pure black smoke out, said Brunlow.”

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting

Other neighbors like Jeremy Whitakers who took action say the sound was something out of a nightmare.

“It sounded like the Arsenal was doing like a test right here,” said Whitaker, “the explosion was so bad that people from a few mile radius there pictures were shaking and stuff like that.”

”I know that this residence, they’ve been here for 35+ years. So to see everybody kind of come together there and was just no fear, just went straight in. That was really cool to see there,” said Whitaker.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

