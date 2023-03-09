Prattville to hold ‘Spring Cruise-In Car Show’ this weekend

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Prattville will hold its Spring Cruise-In Car Show on Sunday, March 12. The theme for the car show is “Mustang Sally,” as a salute to Wilson Pickett in honor of his birthday, March 18.

Mustangs from throughout the years will be featured, but other makes and models are also welcome. In addition, there will be music by The Jukebox Allstars and food vendors on site. There are no awards for this car show, but it is a great way to meet car enthusiasts, see vintage and specialty vehicles, and enjoy a free concert by the Creek. Vehicles will remain on display from 1:00-4:00 p.m.

The event will be held from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Spillway Park by the Autauga Creek Dam on Court Street Downtown. There is a limited number of spaces available, and reservations are required.

For more information, contact the Special Events office at 334-595-0850 or visit www.prattvilleal.gov.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.