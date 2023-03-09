Advertise
Prattville Special Olympics Golf prepares for area games

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - In Autauga County, a special group of athletes are getting ready for an area tournament on Saturday.

WSFA 12 News sports director Rosie Langello stopped by the Robert Trent Jones golf course to talk with the Prattville Special Olympics golf team and see how they are feeling before the big day.

If you or someone you know is looking to become a member of the Prattville Special Olympics golf team, you can contact head coach Dean Farris here.

