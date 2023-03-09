Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

President Biden releases 2024 federal spending budget proposal

By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden released his 2024 budget Thursday for federal spending. The White House said the spending plan lays out a roadmap to build on the president’s progress and to finish the job.

Republicans, predictably, are saying otherwise.

The president unveiled his budget in Philadelphia about the blueprint he has for the country next year. His $6.8 trillion plan promises to reduce the deficit by $3 trillion over the next 10 years.

“These guys keep saying, how are you going to cut the deficit? Well, guess what? If your tax dollars don’t have to go to paying all that exorbitant price for Medicare to drug companies, and it’s rational. It’s going to save $160 billion in tax dollars,” said Biden.

President Biden said his plan keeps to his campaign promise to only tax the rich.

“No one making less than $400,000 will see a penny in federal taxes go up, not a single penny,” Biden said.

The president said he also wants to protect Social Security and Medicare, make childcare more affordable, provide paid family leave and further invest in elder care.

Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill are predictably split on the president’s proposal.

“Essentially saying that people who make more than $400,000, they’re going to have to chip in more to make sure that Medicare is there for everyone. I think from my perspective, that’s the right direction to go,” said Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich.

“His budget’s a joke and his priorities are always for the far left, for the wealthy, for Wall Street,” said Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.

All spending bills originate in the House. So, for the White House, this budget is a starting point for negotiations.

President Biden has called on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Ca.) to release his budget and then sit down with him to see where they can make a deal.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanhope Elmore HS offers grief counseling and other resources after unexpected student deaths
Stanhope Elmore High School mourning loss of 2 students
The Montgomery Police Department has charged Isaiah Gipson, 30, of Montgomery, with capital...
Montgomery man charged with capital murder
Montgomery police arrested Denarreo Harris on a murder charge on March 7, 2023.
Suspect arrested in Monday night Montgomery homicide
Gov. Kay Ivey issued an executive order to reduce “red tape” for citizens and businesses.
Ivey issues executive order cutting ‘red tape’ on citizens, businesses
Police: Coosa County student shot and killed Tuesday in Sylacauga

Latest News

President Biden releases 2024 federal spending budget proposal
Medicare and Social Security are relied upon by millions and account for more than a third of...
Medicare and Social Security: Retirement's partisan problems
Former longtime U.S. Senator Richard Shelby, who recently retired after more than 50 years in...
Former Sen. Shelby honored at Alabama Statehouse Thursday
LIVE: Biden reveals new budget