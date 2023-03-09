Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Rep. Sewell to host telephone town hall Thursday on disaster assistance

The tornado that tore through Selma on January 12th significantly damaged the city’s historic...
The tornado that tore through Selma on January 12th significantly damaged the city’s historic district, including properties owned by the Selma-Dallas County Historic Preservation Society.(wsfa 12 news)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Rep. Terri Sewell is set to host a live telephone town hall Thursday for those needing disaster assistance.

The telephone town hall is scheduled to take place starting at 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Listeners will hear from Sewell, FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Kevin Wallace, Alabama State Director for USDA Rural Development Nivory Gordon, Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director of Recovery Operations LaTonya Stephens, and representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

At the end of the call, listeners will get to ask questions from officials in attendance.

Those who wish to attend are encouraged to register to receive a call by visiting Sewell’s official website at sewell.house.gov. You can also join by calling (877) 353-4701 at the time of the event.

The telephone town hall is the latest in an ongoing effort to recover and rebuild in Dallas County following the Jan. 12th storms. Sewell and guests hope the telephone town hall will ensure those impacted by the storms register for individual assistance through FEMA before the March 16 deadline.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanhope Elmore HS offers grief counseling and other resources after unexpected student deaths
Stanhope Elmore High School mourning loss of 2 students
Montgomery police arrested Denarreo Harris on a murder charge on March 7, 2023.
Suspect arrested in Monday night Montgomery homicide
The Montgomery Police Department has charged Isaiah Gipson, 30, of Montgomery, with capital...
Montgomery man charged with capital murder
Police: Coosa County student shot and killed Tuesday in Sylacauga
Rocky Shay Franklin, 36, of Greenville, will spend the next 40 years in prison following...
Greenville man gets 40-year prison sentence for child sex crimes

Latest News

Multi-vehicle crash closes part of U.S. 80 in Marengo County
White House Senior Adviser Mitch Landrieu visited Selma Wednesday to discuss infrastructure...
Federal, local leaders discuss tornado recovery in Selma
Federal, local leaders discuss tornado recovery in Selma
Federal, local leaders discuss tornado recovery in Selma
There was a train car derailment near County Road 37 and Old Selma Road in Lowndesboro on Feb....
Alabama officials working to prevent train derailments