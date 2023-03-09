Advertise
The Rundown: Puppies, poetry, & plays fill your weekend days

The Rundown: March 10-12
By Tarlesha Acoff
Mar. 9, 2023
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Welcome to The Rundown, where we find events happening around central and south Alabama and bring them to you!

The Montgomery Half Marathon & 5K is this Saturday. More than 1,200 people will be winding through some of the capital city’s best-known and prettiest communities. The start line is near the water tower at the Alley downtown. The course will take runners through the Capital Heights neighborhood, Oak Park, Alabama State University, Cloverdale, Huntingdon, and back downtown.

The finish line is inside Riverwalk Stadium, on the field, with a party and awards and food and beverages for the runners.

This is your last weekend to see ASF’s The Tempest. Shakespeare’s final play features a little bit of intrigue, adventure and romance. There will also be live music with a band on stage.

You can support the Montgomery Humane Society at Pups on the Patio on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. at Vintage Café. You can enjoy music, wine tasting, and there will be adoptable pets.

The first Rhythm & Rhyme Series will be at Cloverdale Playhouse Saturday night. This will be an evening of poetry and jazz. It starts at 7 p.m.

The city of Prattville will have its Spring Cruise-in Car Show on Sunday. The theme is “Mustang Sally” to honor Wilson Pickett. There will be music by Jukebox Allstars and food vendors on site. The price tag for this event is FREE! You know we love that over here.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:

Friday, Mar. 10th:

Saturday, Mar. 11th:

Sunday, Mar. 12th:

For more content and to keep in touch, visit www.wsfa.com/therundown. Don’t see your event on our list or want your event featured on The Rundown? Email events to therundown@wsfa.com. We can’t wait to see you on the town!

