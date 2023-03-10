Advertise
1-65 NB crash blocking left lane near Pine Level

An accident near mile marker 189 is blocking the left lane of traffic on I-65 NB
An accident near mile marker 189 is blocking the left lane of traffic on I-65 NB(ALGO)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on I-65 North near mile marker 189 just past CR 40 in Pine Level is blocking the left shoulder and left lane.

An accident near the 189 mile marker on I65 NB has one lane shut down.
An accident near the 189 mile marker on I65 NB has one lane shut down.(ALGO)

Drivers are asked to use caution while traveling through this area.

No further information is available at this time.

