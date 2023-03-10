1-65 NB crash blocking left lane near Pine Level

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on I-65 North near mile marker 189 just past CR 40 in Pine Level is blocking the left shoulder and left lane.

An accident near the 189 mile marker on I65 NB has one lane shut down. (ALGO)

Drivers are asked to use caution while traveling through this area.

No further information is available at this time.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.