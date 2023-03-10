Advertise
ALEA’s Marine Patrol to launch spring boating basics/license course

Alabama State Trooper Marine Patrol file photo
Alabama State Trooper Marine Patrol file photo
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - – Springtime in Alabama is just around the corner, so now is the time to prepare for boating season.

Troopers within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division are set to launch Boating Basics/License Courses beginning March 11, with added courses in the state’s southern and central portions.

Although the eight-hour sessions are free and open to the public, individuals interested in attending must contact ALEA’s Marine Patrol to reserve a space.

Marine Patrol Division Chief Steve Thompson said, “We want to ensure all vessel operators and passengers are safe while enjoying Alabama’s lakes, rivers, and other bodies of water. Prospective boaters who complete the course can obtain a Boating Basics certificate, which is required for the boater endorsement on Alabama’s driver’s license.”

Upcoming classes will be held in the southern and central portions of the state. Prospective boaters are encouraged to email the following Marine Patrol Troopers for the session they would like to attend and to confirm times and dates.

The one-day course sessions are designed to include interaction with Troopers in ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division, who spend time on the local waterways and discuss the particular challenges boaters may face. Anyone 12 and older is welcome to sign up for the class, as 12- year-olds are eligible to obtain a vessel operator’s license for operating a vessel when accompanied by a licensed adult. At age 14, they are allowed to operate a vessel alone.

