Auburn Floral Trail underway through April 21

Azalea festival happens every April.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The 2023 Auburn Floral Trail is underway now through April 21.

The community is invited to travel the 14-mile, self-guided trail that highlights some of the blooms and foliage Auburn has to offer.

The trail features common springtime flowers such as azaleas and blooming trees such as pear, cherry and plum trees.

The Auburn Floral Trail is broken into a 10.5-mile south trail and a 3.5-mile north trail with two bonus sections.

Brochures with trail maps are available at City Hall, Auburn-Opelika Tourism and other City facilities. Brochures are also available online HERE.

