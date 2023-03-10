Chances of contracting norovirus heightened while traveling on spring break

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -November through April is when norovirus peaks, but according to one Auburn Pharmacy expert, we haven’t seen cases this high in several years.

According to the CDC, 21 million Americans contract norovirus every year. However, many know it better as a stomach bug or stomach virus.

It’s uncomfortable, with most side effects being nausea, vomiting, and running a fever.

Pharmacy Expert Marilyn Bulloch says it is very contagious.

“You actually are contagious two days before you start to show symptoms, and you can even be contagious a couple of days after your systems go away,” said Bulloch.

Besides infecting others by being around them, Bulloch says the virus can live in water-like pools, which can be of concern to those traveling this spring break.

However, there are ways to steer clear of catching it.

“This can be transmitted in public pools, so I think most places that you go that they try to keep a very high do really good maintenance on their pools make sure their chlorine levels are high, everything along those lines,” said Bulloch.

You can use hand sanitizer anytime to keep from spreading the virus, but water and soap are more effective.

If you do get it, hydration is vital to recovery.

“People who end up in the hospital with viruses like these, it’s not from the virus itself. It’s because they have become dehydrated. So if you can just stay hydrated, you are more likely to do very well,” said Bulloch.

