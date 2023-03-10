Deadline to register for federal storm aid is approaching

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For tornado victims who lost everything, help could be on the way if you apply in time. March 16 is the deadline for residents to register for federal aid.

Those who apply through the Federal Emergency Management Agency could be eligible for grants to pay for things like rental assistance, temporary housing, home repairs and more.

It is money you do not have to pay back.

“A lot of people probably have been receiving eligible or ineligible letters,” said Larissa Hale with FEMA. “Regardless of the outcome or the decision of FEMA, they have the ability to appeal.”

To apply with FEMA, call 1-800-621-3362 or click here.

Alternatively, storm victims may also be eligible for low interest loans from the Small Business Administration.

While the SBA works to help businesses recover after natural disasters, money is also available for renters and homeowners.

“So you apply with FEMA, and if FEMA refers you to SBA, please go ahead and apply,” said Sharon Dooley with SBA.

Renters could get up to $40,000 in loans for destroyed belongings. Homeowners could get $200,000 to fix their houses, along with an additional $40,000 for their destroyed belongings. Money is also available for mitigation purposes.

To apply with SBA, call 1-800-659-2955 or click here.

Business owners have until Oct. 16 to register with the Small Business Administration.

