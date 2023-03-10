Drying out through Saturday, but rain returns Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A wave of energy moved through the state earlier today along a stalled frontal boundary; as of right most of the showers and all of the thunderstorms have left our area, but clouds are still hanging out. Highs will only warm into the upper 60 and low 70s territory for central Alabama, even with afternoon sunshine expected for some towns behind morning showers... upper 70s and lower 80s are possible for our southern counties that remained dry.

Saturday looks to be dry from start to finish, but another round of rain quickly returns for the second half of the weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds during the day with highs in the seasonable 60s!

Higher rain chances are forecast on Sunday, as we track yet another pulse of energy into the region. We will again expect to see some rain, maybe a thunderstorm or two Sunday going into Monday morning. Highs Sunday will remain cooler, in the 60s with lows in the 40s.

A shower or two looks to linger into Monday, but the entire system looks to be exiting the region and finally pushing out the stalled boundary that has just been parked across the area for the last week. Behind the front we look to trend drier and remain cooler through midweek ahead.

Speaking of cooler weather, Tuesday we will wake up with temperatures in the 30s and through the day, we only expect afternoon highs to top out a tick above 60 degrees. A stark difference between the above average temperatures we have seen during the first few days of March!

