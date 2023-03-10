Advertise
Food for Thought 3/9

The week’s highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores
By Mark Bullock
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

HIGH SCORES

RESTAURANTADDRESSSCORE
Josie’s Homestyle Cooking4347 Virginia Loop Rd.99
Jozettie’s Cupcakes #22229 E. South Blvd.99
The Gazebo Tea Room414 Perry Hill Rd.99
Starbucks2576 Berryhill Rd. (Target store)99
Waffle House9561 Vaughn Rd.98
The Yummy Grill323 Air Base Blvd.97
Sweets & Treats1361 Federal Dr.97
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar7760 Eastchase Parkway97
Starbucks6501 Atlanta Highway97

LOW SCORES

RESTAURANTADDRESSVIOLATIONSSCORE
Mr. Chen’s Chinese Restaurant & Market5461 Atlanta HighwayRoaches in establishment; hand sink had no hot water83
La Taquiza Mexican Restaurant4530 Troy HighwayRice on steam table at improper temperature; tomatoes in cooler at improper temperature; employee drinks inside ice machine80

