Food for Thought 3/9

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

HIGH SCORES

RESTAURANT ADDRESS SCORE Josie’s Homestyle Cooking 4347 Virginia Loop Rd. 99 Jozettie’s Cupcakes #2 2229 E. South Blvd. 99 The Gazebo Tea Room 414 Perry Hill Rd. 99 Starbucks 2576 Berryhill Rd. (Target store) 99 Waffle House 9561 Vaughn Rd. 98 The Yummy Grill 323 Air Base Blvd. 97 Sweets & Treats 1361 Federal Dr. 97 Kobe Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar 7760 Eastchase Parkway 97 Starbucks 6501 Atlanta Highway 97

LOW SCORES

RESTAURANT ADDRESS VIOLATIONS SCORE Mr. Chen’s Chinese Restaurant & Market 5461 Atlanta Highway Roaches in establishment; hand sink had no hot water 83 La Taquiza Mexican Restaurant 4530 Troy Highway Rice on steam table at improper temperature; tomatoes in cooler at improper temperature; employee drinks inside ice machine 80

