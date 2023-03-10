Food for Thought 3/9
The week’s highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
HIGH SCORES
|RESTAURANT
|ADDRESS
|SCORE
|Josie’s Homestyle Cooking
|4347 Virginia Loop Rd.
|99
|Jozettie’s Cupcakes #2
|2229 E. South Blvd.
|99
|The Gazebo Tea Room
|414 Perry Hill Rd.
|99
|Starbucks
|2576 Berryhill Rd. (Target store)
|99
|Waffle House
|9561 Vaughn Rd.
|98
|The Yummy Grill
|323 Air Base Blvd.
|97
|Sweets & Treats
|1361 Federal Dr.
|97
|Kobe Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
|7760 Eastchase Parkway
|97
|Starbucks
|6501 Atlanta Highway
|97
LOW SCORES
|RESTAURANT
|ADDRESS
|VIOLATIONS
|SCORE
|Mr. Chen’s Chinese Restaurant & Market
|5461 Atlanta Highway
|Roaches in establishment; hand sink had no hot water
|83
|La Taquiza Mexican Restaurant
|4530 Troy Highway
|Rice on steam table at improper temperature; tomatoes in cooler at improper temperature; employee drinks inside ice machine
|80
