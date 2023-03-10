Friends of Alabama A&M student killed on Wednesday speak on her life

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama A&M student is dead and Huntsville Police want to find who pulled the trigger.

Jordan Melrose said he was devastated to find out it was his friend, 22-year-old Keshaun Middlebrooks.

“It’s a little hard because it hit at a time I just wasn’t ready for,” said Melrose, “I just wish you would’ve known her. This is not the way she was supposed to go out. It’s not her lifestyle.”

Huntsville Police arrived at Victory Lane early Wednesday morning and found Middlebrooks with a gunshot wound. Friends tell 48 News there was a commotion outside, and when she went outside to investigate, she was shot.

HEMSI paramedics rushed her to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but she later died.

“I lost a real friend yesterday,” said Melrose, “And one that I probably never really got to show that I was her real friend by being around her more.”

He knew Keshaun for nearly 3 years and said she was caring and loving. During a low point in life, he said she would help him out without him ever needing to ask.

The two met in Atlanta where Keshaun is originally from, but she moved to Huntsville to pursue sports management at Alabama A&M. She was in her junior year.

Keshawna Watson met Keshaun back in high school 5 years ago, and the two were best friends ever since. Keshaun was in the percussion section and Watson said she had a strong passion for music. She also loved to train and play basketball. Watson believes Keshaun’s presence will always be felt.

“I definitely love her. I know she can hear me now just saying I love her,” said Watson, “Now. I just wish this would have never happened. But she’ll continue to live on to her friends and her loved ones that love her so she’s not gone.”

The investigation is ongoing and HPD believes this is an isolated incident.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.