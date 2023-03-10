Advertise
Homeless resource fair happening in Montgomery Saturday

Homeless Depot Resource Fair is designed to help Montgomery panhandlers.
By Ashley Bowerman
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s homeless population will have a chance to get some much-needed resources this weekend at an event off Eastern Boulevard.

In conjunction with the Montgomery Baptist Association Serve Day, Love Loud Montgomery and Homeless Outreach Mission Endeavor, or H.O.M.E., are hosting the Homeless Depot Panhandler’s Resource Fair.

The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon. The location will be 5215 Carmichael Rd. in the parking lot of the old SHILLA Korean Restaurant that is closed. It is across from the Waffle House at the intersection of Carmichael Road and the Eastern Boulevard bypass.

“This is going to be a resource fair to try to make a difference in the lives of the panhandlers in this area,” said H.O.M.E.’s missions and outreach director, Patrick Aitken.

Organizers are targeting the area off Eastern Boulevard because they say it is one location panhandlers are seen the most in the city.

“I call it panhandler road because a lot of the panhandlers tend to hang out in these motels,” Aitken said.

Some of the resources being offered include:

  • Vital services provided by local nonprofits/service agencies, such as SNAP food stamp enrollment, Medicaid, Legal Services of Alabama, Priority Veteran, R.O.S.S. addiction recovery, a Social Security/disability attorney, Hope Inspired Ministries, Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless and UnitedHealthcare
  • Job training classes
  • Lunch provided by the Church of the Highlands, Dreamland Bar-B-Que and King’s Table Catering
  • On-site barbers to provide free haircuts
  • The Love Loud Montgomery mobile food pantry bus will be on-site for free food distribution
  • Free bus passes
  • Prayer stations

“If we can get them enrolled in their job training classes to where we can get a job, the need to panhandle is going to be totally erased,” Aitken said. “I like to think that it’s going to be a good start to helping to resolve the panhandling issue that city of Montgomery does face.”

Organizers are hoping to hold another resource fair in May. Next, they plan to target panhandlers around Ann Street.

The resource fair coincides with the Send Relief Serve Tour, a citywide effort that is underway to provide relief to some of Montgomery’s most underserved communities.

