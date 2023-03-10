Manslaughter conviction handed down for 2015 Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has convicted a man for a fatal shooting that happened more than seven years ago.

Marquis Jawon Woodward, 24, of Montgomery, was on trial for an initial murder charge over the killing of Daniel Roman McCall Jr. The district attorney’s office announced that the jury convicted Woodward on the lesser charge of manslaughter Thursday.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said Woodward was taken into custody immediately after the verdict and will be sentenced by Judge James Anderson at a later date.

McCall was killed on Sept. 9, 2015. The district attorney said Woodward was 16 years old and living with McCall at the time. Bailey said there was testimony that McCall had taken Woodward in to mentor him and help him “turn his life around.” Bailey said Woodward was not enrolled in school at the time.

He said evidence presented to the jury showed that the two were arguing about food eaten without permission when McCall left his bedroom, leaving his handgun behind. Bailey said Woodward shot McCall after he returned to the room later that evening and the two got into a “tussle” over the gun. He said Woodward then called his mother and fled the scene.

“So many kids are without a positive male role model in their life. Daniel Roman McCall, Jr., was aiming to be that person for Marquis Woodward. Mr. McCall’s murder is especially devastating because he selflessly wanted to help Marquis Woodward break the cycle of violence that has plagued his family. Now, like his father, Marquis Woodward will experience his adult life behind bars,” Bailey said in a news release. “Sadly, this case is not an anomaly. My office has received several cases on children of parents I prosecuted 20 years ago. We have got to reach these young people before they don’t care, are influenced by others, and perpetuate the familial pattern of committing violent crimes.”

Woodward is the son of convicted murderer Mario Woodward, who is currently on death row at Holman Correctional Facility for the 2006 killing of Montgomery police officer Keith Houts. Mario Woodward was convicted of capital murder in 2008.

