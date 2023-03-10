Montgomery man pleads guilty to killing 13-year-old in 2020

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is waiting to be sentenced after pleading guilty to manslaughter Thursday.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said Andie Dollerson, 20, of Montgomery, entered his plea for the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Ceyeria Lee. Bailey said Dollerson’s bail was revoked after entering the plea. He will remain in custody until sentencing by Judge James Anderson, which is scheduled for March 20.

Ceyeria was killed at Montgomery’s Oak Park on Forest Avenue on Aug. 17, 2020. According to Bailey, witnesses said Dollerson, who was 17 at the time, was arguing with Ceyeria in a vehicle. Those witnesses said he began playing with a loaded firearm, telling Ceyeria he could shoot her. Bailey said the gun went off, and Dollerson ran from the scene.

Ceyeria, who was few weeks shy of her 14th birthday, was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

Ceyeria Lee, 13, was fatally shot in Montgomery on Aug. 17, 2020. (Source: GoFundMe)

“We are losing way too many young people in our community to gun violence,” Bailey said in a news release. “Ceyeria Lee had a bright future ahead of her. She was an A/B honor roll student who had just started her freshman year and was excited about having a full, fun, and enriching high school experience. To have that stolen away from her by another teen who was being reckless and should have never been in possession of a firearm in the first place is so senseless. Andie Dollerson will have to live with the consequences of his thoughtless behavior for the rest of his life, much of which he will spend incarcerated instead of being a successful, productive member of our community. This is such a tragic situation all the way around.”

