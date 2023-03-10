Montgomery man sentenced to federal prison for 2021 carjacking, gun crimes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is set to serve decades in federal prison after pleading guilty to carjacking and gun crimes.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office-Middle District of Alabama, William Kennedy Allen II, 37, who pleaded guilty to carjacking, using a firearm during a crime of violence, and being a felon in possession of a firearm in September, was sentenced Thursday to 23 years for crimes he committed in 2021.

Court records state that on Aug. 9, 2021, Alabama state troopers attempted to stop a motorcycle with no tag that was traveling on Interstate 65 through Chilton County. The motorcyclist, later found to be Allen, refused to stop and accelerated to speeds in excess of 140 miles per hour.

Court records note the pursuit continued as Allen exited the interstate and drove into a Clanton mobile home park. There, Allen abandoned the motorcycle and fled on foot. By this time, other law enforcement officers were assisting in the pursuit. An officer caught up with Allen and took him to the ground where the suspect then grabbed and fired a pistol in his possession. The bullet did not strike anyone.

Roughly one month later, agents with the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force who were looking for Allen on a state warrant, observed him driving in east Montgomery and attempted to block Allen’s car with their vehicles. Allen rammed the law enforcement vehicles and struck at least two other cars before leaving his vehicle behind and running through an assisted living facility located off Taylor Road.

After the crash, court records say Allen then stepped into the middle of Taylor Road and forced a man out of his truck at gunpoint before speeding away in the victim’s vehicle. Allen then drove to Tuskegee where he stopped at a gas station and carjacked a second victim as they were getting into their car.

Law enforcement officers responding to the Tuskegee carjacking pursued Allen on Interstate 85 where he eventually crashed the second stolen car before being taken into custody, the court records noted.

“The disregard for the safety of others, in this case, is disturbing,” Stewart said. “During just a few weeks, Allen endangered the lives of so many individuals. I am grateful for the combined effort of the local, state, and federal law enforcement officials involved. Together, they apprehended a dangerous person and made multiple communities safer as a result.”

Following his federal sentence, Allen will also serve five years of supervised release. The is no probation in the federal system.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.