Morning rain and rumbles; sunshine returns by the afternoon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A few towns across central Alabama received an early morning wake up call from Mother Nature... a few isolated pockets of rain and rumbles have pushed through several of our counties, and this is just the beginning of Friday’s wet weather. A wave of energy will slide through the state early today along a stalled frontal boundary; as of right now, showers and a few thunderstorms are likely during the first half of our day.

Highs will only warm into the upper 60 and low 70s territory, even with afternoon sunshine expected behind morning showers.

Saturday looks to be dry from start to finish, but another round of rain quickly returns for the second half of the weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds during the day with highs in the seasonable 60s!

Higher rain chances are forecast on Sunday, as we track yet another pulse of energy into the region. We will again expect to see some rain, maybe a thunderstorm or two Sunday going into Monday morning. Highs Sunday will remain cooler, in the 60s with lows in the 40s.

A shower or two looks to linger into Monday, but the entire system looks to be exiting the region and finally pushing out the stalled boundary that has just been parked across the area for the last week. Behind the front we look to trend drier and remain cooler through midweek ahead.

Speaking of cooler weather, Tuesday we will wake up with temperatures in the 30s and through the day, we only expect afternoon highs to top out a tick above 60 degrees. A stark difference between the above average temperatures we have seen during the first few days of March!

