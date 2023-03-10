Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Newborn found abandoned inside bathroom trashcan, police say

Officers located the infant around 3:30 p.m. and took the baby to the hospital for further...
Officers located the infant around 3:30 p.m. and took the baby to the hospital for further treatment.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULLERTON, Calif. (Gray News) – Officers with the Fullerton Police Department found a newborn abandoned inside the trashcan of a gas station restroom Thursday, according to a news release.

Officers located the infant around 3:30 p.m. and took the baby to the hospital for further treatment. Authorities said the newborn is stable but is in need of critical care.

The Safety Surrendered Baby Law was signed into California state law in January of 2006.

Its intent is to save the lives of newborns at risk of abandonment by encouraging parents to safely surrender the infant within 72 hours of birth, with no questions asked.

The law requires the baby to be taken to a hospital, designated fire station or other designated surrender sites.

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location or would like to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Selma police have arrested Michael Latrell Brown on multiple charges, including capital murder,...
Man faces 2 counts of capital murder in Selma shooting
Gov. Kay Ivey issued an executive order to reduce “red tape” for citizens and businesses.
Ivey issues executive order cutting ‘red tape’ on citizens, businesses
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
NASA climate scientists have concerns about the thawing of part of the permafrost in the Arctic.
Scientists revive a ‘zombie virus’ that spent 48,500 years frozen in permafrost
Governor Kay Ivey boasted about Alabama’s booming economy during her State of the State...
Gov. Ivey discusses Alabama’s economy and possible rebate

Latest News

Jay Steward
Former Tuscumbia police officer indicted for murder
According to the spokesperson, Felix Dominquez Ortega was found unresponsive in the common area.
Madison Co. man found dead in Elmore Correctional Facility
Dr. Anthony Fauci outlines what the U.S. could do to better prepare for the next pandemic.
Fauci: Nation is 'partially ready' for next pandemic
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
House votes to declassify info about origins of COVID-19
FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for...
It’s almost Oscars time: Here’s everything you need to know