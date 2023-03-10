Advertise
Opp homicide investigation underway

Police were dispatched to a residence in the 2300 block of West Cummings Avenue in Opp on March...
Police were dispatched to a residence in the 2300 block of West Cummings Avenue in Opp on March 4 at 12:55 p.m., with officers locating 41-year-old Kelvin Burks (pictured) inside. He was pronounced dead on the scene(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OPP, Ala. (WTVY) - An investigation into the death of an Opp man who was discovered dead on Saturday has now turned into a homicide investigation, according to information released by the Opp Police Department.

The initial investigation began after police were dispatched to a residence in the 2300 block of West Cummings Avenue on March 4 at 12:55 p.m. after reports of a possibly deceased male inside. After arriving, officers located 41-year-old Kelvin Burks, and he was pronounced dead on the scene

As part of the initial investigation, a search warrant was issued for the residence, and Burks was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sicences for an autopsy.

That autopsy later revealed the cause of death for Burks to be homicide, and the investigation was shifted to reflect this. Opp Criminal Investigators, along with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Covington County District Attorney’s Office, are working the situation at this time to determine who is responsible.

While no additional information about the case is available at this time, the Opp Police Department is asking that anyone in the public with information about this incident to contact them as soon as possible. Their number is (334) 493-4511.

Outside of the investigation, celebrations of life for Burks are scheduled for March 10 and 11. A wake will be held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday at Coleman Funeral Home in Elba, with funeral services scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday at Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church in Opp and internment to follow at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church in Elba.

