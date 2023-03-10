Road conditions in Selma have worsened since tornado

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma Public Works reports road conditions have deteriorated more since the Jan. 12 tornado.

“We’ve been dealing with a lot of potholes. That was even before the tornado came,” said Selma Public Works Director Henry Hicks.

Hicks added that uprooted trees and changes in weather conditions were additional factors that have made the problem worse for the aging infrastructure.

The cost of repairs is estimated to be $17 million, which is at least $5 million more than in previous years.

Selma City Council President Billy Young said the city would blow its budget if they tried to pay for repairs out of pocket.

“That would completely bankrupt our budget,” Young said, “We’re looking at it If it’s a $17 million figure, we’re looking at $20 million at best.”

Young said the city discussed fixing the roads in the downtown area with the use of some of the council’s discretionary funds prior to the tornado.

He said they hope to see money from the infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden signed in 2021 within the next few years, along with some additional grants from the Alabama Department of Transportation and other entities, saying it is critical for Selma’s long-term recovery.

