‘Send Relief Serve Tour’ deploy hundreds of volunteers across River Region

More than 700 volunteers are spreading out across Montgomery and the River Region Friday and...
More than 700 volunteers are spreading out across Montgomery and the River Region Friday and Saturday as part of an international event called the “Send Relief Serve Tour”.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Bethany Davis
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 700 volunteers are spreading out across Montgomery and the River Region Friday and Saturday as part of an international event called the “Send Relief Serve Tour.”

Montgomery is the first of 8 stops on the international tour, which also includes Thailand, Kenya, and Greece.

The “Send Relief Serve Tour” is designed to provide community support and service through a number of different projects. Some of the projects they’ll do around the River Region include making repairs to the homes of senior citizens, sprucing up schools in the area, serving meals to local nurses, hosting a carnival for first responders and their families, and block parties in underserved communities.

“Through Send Relief Serve Tour, we’re excited to work together with volunteers and community leaders across Montgomery who are ready to help make a difference in neighborhoods around the city as an expression of God’s love,” said Sammy Simmons, director of the Send Relief Serve Tour. “From serving the homeless to landscaping schools, we hope these acts of service will offer encouragement and help make a difference in people’s lives.”

“Send Relief” is a faith-based relief organization that works across the United States and around the world to meet the needs of local communities. It’s teaming up this weekend with the Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions to mobilize these hundreds of volunteers over the next couple of days.

More information about Send Relief is available at sendrelief.org.

