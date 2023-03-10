Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

UAB rolls past Rice 87-60 in C-USA quarterfinals

Jordan Walker scored 27 points to lead UAB to an 87-60 romp over Rice in the quarterfinal round of the Conference USA Tournament
UAB logo
UAB logo(WBRC)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jordan Walker scored 27 points to lead UAB to an 87-60 romp over Rice on Thursday night in the quarterfinal round of the Conference USA Tournament.

Walker buried 7 of 11 shots from 3-point range and all six of his free throws for the third-seeded Blazers (24-8), who have won six straight. UAB advances to play No. 2 seed North Texas in Friday's semifinals.

KJ Buffen added 16 points and three steals for UAB, while Trey Jemison pitched in with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Travis Evee led the Owls (18-15) with 20 points. Max Fiedler added 14 points and five assists.

UAB took the lead with 9:58 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 40-30 at halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Selma police have arrested Michael Latrell Brown on multiple charges, including capital murder,...
Man faces 2 counts of capital murder in Selma shooting
Gov. Kay Ivey issued an executive order to reduce “red tape” for citizens and businesses.
Ivey issues executive order cutting ‘red tape’ on citizens, businesses
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
NASA climate scientists have concerns about the thawing of part of the permafrost in the Arctic.
Scientists revive a ‘zombie virus’ that spent 48,500 years frozen in permafrost
Governor Kay Ivey boasted about Alabama’s booming economy during her State of the State...
Gov. Ivey discusses Alabama’s economy and possible rebate

Latest News

FILE - The band Lynyrd Skynyrd, from left, Gary Rossington, Billy Powell, Artimus Pyle, Ed King...
Skynyrd member’s death signals end of era for Southern rock
Alabama key session issues
Spending, school choice among key session issues in Alabama
The Southeastern Conference Tournament is back in Music City after a one-year detour to...
Alabama looking for another SEC double dip in Nashville
Lawmakers face spending decisions on surplus, rescue funds