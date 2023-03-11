Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Annual Historic Selma Tour of Homes to be held March 17-18

Historic Selma Tour of Homes will take place of March 17 & 18.
Historic Selma Tour of Homes will take place of March 17 & 18.(Historic Selma Tour of Homes)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Despite a devastating tornado on Jan. 12, the town is cleaning up with new roofs and debris removal. With a lineup of exquisite homes and charming history Selma is moving forward with a tour of homes like no other.

On Friday, Mar. 17, from 6 - 9:00 p.m., visitors can come for a tour, reception, and informative speakers at the Vaughan-Smitherman Museum. In addition, Old Town resident Eric Allison will provide live harp music. Eventgoers will be able to see this building and all the history it has contributed to the City of Selma since 1847.

The tour will also honor former Mayor Joseph T. Smitherman, who was instrumental in its preservation and restoration. It houses an extensive collection of Civil War memorabilia and exhibits of medical and political artifacts. In addition, the museum proudly displays exquisite Victorian antiques, nationally acclaimed art from local artists, antique documents, military memorabilia and uniforms, and medical equipment.

On Saturday, Mar. 18, several of Dallas County’s historic homes in Selma and Sardis will be showcased. A museum, a church, a business, and art from 9 – 4:00 p.m. Begin your tour where Selma began at the Hobbs-Elliott Cottage. It is furnished with family items and old memorabilia from Selma’s past. Then travel forward 77 years to the elegant Magnolia Manor. This house was built in 1902 by the Cosby family and remained in the family until 2006. The current owners, T. Bill Hartzog and John Coto, purchased the house in 2019, and you will appreciate their restoration efforts. They have furnished the home with gathered antiques and collectibles from around the world and continue to update the residence.

Other tour stops include the Kress Building, Queen City Market, Selma Art Guild Gallery, Hain-Harrelson House, Hain Wilkinson House, and the featured church this year Shiloh Baptist Church.

The package ticket price of $50 entitles you to the Friday night reception, presentation, and museum, plus Saturday’s tour of homes, a church, a museum, the art guild gallery, a business, and the cemetery tour on Saturday evening.

Tickets can be purchased here.

For more information, call 334-412-8550 or check out Historic Selma Tour of Homes on Facebook and the website at HistoricSelmaTourofHomes.com.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andie Dollerson pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Ceyeria Lee.
Montgomery man pleads guilty to killing 13-year-old in 2020
A Montgomery man is set to serve decades in federal prison after being convicted of carjacking...
Montgomery man sentenced to federal prison for 2021 carjacking, gun crimes
Felix Dominquez Ortega.
Madison Co. man found dead in Elmore Correctional Facility
FILE - Alabama forward Darius Miles looks to pass in the second half an NCAA college basketball...
Ex-Alabama player Miles indicted on capital murder charges
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector

Latest News

Betty Butler Coker is a woman who gets things done. After helping start the Eclectic Library,...
Eclectic woman turns historic building into city museum
Fridays in the Kitchen: Ahi Tuna Stack
Fridays in the Kitchen: Ahi Tuna Stack
More than 700 volunteers are spreading out across Montgomery and the River Region Friday and...
‘Send Relief Serve Tour’ deploy hundreds of volunteers across River Region
The City of Prattville will hold its Spring Cruise-In Car Show on Sunday, March 12.
Prattville to hold ‘Spring Cruise-In Car Show’ this weekend