City of Prattville to hold fountain dedication ceremony

The City of Prattville will host a Fountain Dedication Ceremony in honor of Dr. Tom and Linda Miller.(City of Prattville)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Prattville will host a Fountain Dedication Ceremony in honor of Dr. Tom and Linda Miller.

The ceremony will be held at the roundabout located on Bridge Street in Historic Downtown Prattville on Mar. 15 at 10:00 a.m.

For more information and to stay up to date on this event, follow the City of Prattville on social media or visit the website, www.prattvilleal.gov.

