First Alert: Strong/Severe storms possible Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several big changes are ahead for Alabama over the next seven to ten days, ranging from storms to frost and freeze issues. There will be some calm days along the way as well, of course, but those higher impact days will get your attention.

It has been a beautiful day across Central and South Alabama. Temperatures warmed around 70 degrees this afternoon under a mix of sun, clouds and light winds. Cloudy skies will prevail tonight with lows hovering in the 50s. A few showers are possible tonight as is a rumble of thunder, most will remain dry.

We Spring Forward tonight! Remember to set clocks, that don’t automatically do it, ahead one hour before bed. While we lose an hour of sleep tonight, we do gain extra daylight in the afternoons, as the sun will set one hour later starting Sunday.

All eyes are on Sunday, as we are tracking a strong cold front that will swing across Alabama. A line of showers and storms will move across the region, bringing a risk of damaging winds and hail.

The highest chance of storms comes south of Montgomery, in places like Camden, Monroeville, Greenville, Troy and Andalusia. While the tornado risk is rather low, it is not zero. We will be watching it closely through the weekend.

The storms exit by early Monday morning, then we turn cold.

Afternoon highs Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will only warm into the 60s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. The bigger story will be the overnight lows. They will PLUNGE into the 30s Monday night and again on Tuesday.

Frost is possible Monday night into Tuesday morning, but looking more likely on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Remember to bring the pets in on the chilly nights expected, also check on any tender vegetation that you may have outside.

We are dry Monday through Thursday of this upcoming week, but more rain and storms are likely by the end of the week. A batch of storms Friday into Saturday could be followed by ANOTHER blast of cold air by next weekend. It is March, and swings are normal as we transition out of winter and into spring. Buckle up, as these changes will come quick, fast and in a hurry over the next ten days.

