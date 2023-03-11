Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

First Alert: Strong/Severe storms possible Sunday

Damaging wind is the main concern Sunday, but hail and the chance for a tornado cannot be ruled out.
First Alert: Strong to severe storms are possible Sunday.
By Nick Gunter
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several big changes are ahead for Alabama over the next seven to ten days, ranging from storms to frost and freeze issues. There will be some calm days along the way as well, of course, but those higher impact days will get your attention.

It has been a beautiful day across Central and South Alabama. Temperatures warmed around 70 degrees this afternoon under a mix of sun, clouds and light winds. Cloudy skies will prevail tonight with lows hovering in the 50s. A few showers are possible tonight as is a rumble of thunder, most will remain dry.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

We Spring Forward tonight! Remember to set clocks, that don’t automatically do it, ahead one hour before bed. While we lose an hour of sleep tonight, we do gain extra daylight in the afternoons, as the sun will set one hour later starting Sunday.

All eyes are on Sunday, as we are tracking a strong cold front that will swing across Alabama. A line of showers and storms will move across the region, bringing a risk of damaging winds and hail.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

The highest chance of storms comes south of Montgomery, in places like Camden, Monroeville, Greenville, Troy and Andalusia. While the tornado risk is rather low, it is not zero. We will be watching it closely through the weekend.

The storms exit by early Monday morning, then we turn cold.

Afternoon highs Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will only warm into the 60s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. The bigger story will be the overnight lows. They will PLUNGE into the 30s Monday night and again on Tuesday.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

Frost is possible Monday night into Tuesday morning, but looking more likely on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Remember to bring the pets in on the chilly nights expected, also check on any tender vegetation that you may have outside.

We are dry Monday through Thursday of this upcoming week, but more rain and storms are likely by the end of the week. A batch of storms Friday into Saturday could be followed by ANOTHER blast of cold air by next weekend. It is March, and swings are normal as we transition out of winter and into spring. Buckle up, as these changes will come quick, fast and in a hurry over the next ten days.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andie Dollerson pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Ceyeria Lee.
Montgomery man pleads guilty to killing 13-year-old in 2020
A Montgomery man is set to serve decades in federal prison after being convicted of carjacking...
Montgomery man sentenced to federal prison for 2021 carjacking, gun crimes
Felix Dominquez Ortega.
Madison Co. man found dead in Elmore Correctional Facility
FILE - Alabama forward Darius Miles looks to pass in the second half an NCAA college basketball...
Ex-Alabama player Miles indicted on capital murder charges
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector

Latest News

First Alert: Strong to severe storms are possible Sunday.
First Alert: Strong to severe storms are possible Sunday.
First Alert: Stormy Sunday, two cold shots next week?
First Alert: Dry and cool today, storms likely tomorrow
Josh's Friday night forecast
Josh's Friday night forecast
The weekend is almost here! Half of it will be dry, the other half features mores showers +...
The weekend is almost here!