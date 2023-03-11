Advertise
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office offering free ACT/SAT prep classes

SAT/ACT
SAT/ACT
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sherriff’s Office will offer free ACT/SAT prep classes to help the youth excel in hopes they will further their education by attending college and/or the military.

MCSO says their agency deals with teens daily that sometimes just need that extra boost to help them get on the right track.

Class Schedule

  • Tuesday, March 21, at 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., Sheriff Derrick Cunningham and the MCSO staff will host two free ACT/SAT classes for the public. The classes will be held at the Administrative Office of the Sheriff located at 100 South Lawrence St. in Montgomery
  • Wednesday, March 22, at 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., Sheriff Derrick Cunningham and the MCSO staff will host two free ACT/SAT classes for the public. The classes will be held at the Rufus A Lewis Branch Library located at 3095 Mobile Highway in Montgomery.
  • Thursday. March 23, a 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., Sheriff Derrick Cunningham and the MCSO staff will host two free ACT/SAT classes for the public. The classes will be held at the Pike Road Public Library located at 9585 Vaughn Road in Pike Road.

Participants will have an opportunity to practice each section of the test, including science, math, and essay writing.

These practice sessions will prepare participants for taking a timed test, as well as familiarize them with the type of questions that are on the official ACT and SAT exams.

MCSO advises that slots fill quickly, so register today because you must be pre-registered to attend.

For more information or to register for a session, contact the MCSO Administrative Division at 334-832-2515.

