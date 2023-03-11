Advertise
Tennessee man dead after tractor-trailer collision near Uniontown

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARENGO COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Thursday morning, a crash on US HWY 80 near Uniontown involving three 18-wheelers claimed the life of a Tennessee man.

According to ALEA, at approximately 12:55 a.m. Thursday morning, James W Davis, 55, from Tennessee, was killed when the 2020 Freightliner he was driving was struck by a 2021 Freightliner driven by Ernest L. Emfinger, 54, of Meadville, MS.

Prior to the collision, the truck driven by the Emfinger was struck by a 2014 Freightliner driven by Santiago R. Sanchez, 57, of Alamo, TX.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene. Emfinger and his passenger, Donnie Harris, 65, of Ridgeland, Miss. and Sanchez were all injured and transported to an area hospital.

The crash occurred on U.S. 80 near the 53-mile marker, approximately one mile west of Uniontown, in Marengo County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

