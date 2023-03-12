Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

2 arrested for drug trafficking in Tallapoosa County

Christopher Shontae Turner and Jeremy William Alford were arrested Friday night on drug...
Christopher Shontae Turner and Jeremy William Alford were arrested Friday night on drug trafficking charges.(Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday night, the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force arrested two people at a residence on Cowpens Road in New Site.

According to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, agents made contact with Christopher Shontae Turner, 48, of Dadeville, and Jeremy William Alford, 40, of New Site, after witnessing a narcotic transaction between both individuals.

Both men were out on bond for distribution and trafficking arrests from December.

After detaining both men, a search of the residence and vehicles was conducted. During the search, agents recovered and seized one pound (455 grams) of methamphetamine, 28 grams of weed, 7 Gabapentin Pills, $1,278 in cash, and a 2004 GMC Sierra truck.

The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force recovered one pound (455 grams) of methamphetamine,...
The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force recovered one pound (455 grams) of methamphetamine, 28 grams of weed, 7 Gabapentin Pills, $1,278.00 in cash during a Friday evening arrest.(Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office)

Members of the Alexander City Special Response Group and the Alexander City Police Department K9 Unit assisted the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force.

Turner was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, possession of marijuana 1st, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held on a $20,000 cash bond.

Alford was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

No further information is available at this time. The investigation into the trade of controlled substances continues in Tallapoosa County.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andie Dollerson pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Ceyeria Lee.
Montgomery man pleads guilty to killing 13-year-old in 2020
A Montgomery man is set to serve decades in federal prison after being convicted of carjacking...
Montgomery man sentenced to federal prison for 2021 carjacking, gun crimes
Felix Dominquez Ortega.
Madison Co. man found dead in Elmore Correctional Facility
FILE - Alabama forward Darius Miles looks to pass in the second half an NCAA college basketball...
Ex-Alabama player Miles indicted on capital murder charges
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector

Latest News

Mental health is a major concern when it comes to our youth.
Youth mental health day summit
The event gave much needed resources to the homeless community in Montgomery.
Homeless Resource Fair Hosted on Carmichael Road
The race was presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama and many other organizations.
14,050 runners at the Montgomery Half Marathon
The event is hosted to celebrate the special relationship between a mother and a daughter.
Women in Training holds 2nd annual Mother Daughter Brunch