2 arrested for drug trafficking in Tallapoosa County

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday night, the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force arrested two people at a residence on Cowpens Road in New Site.

According to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, agents made contact with Christopher Shontae Turner, 48, of Dadeville, and Jeremy William Alford, 40, of New Site, after witnessing a narcotic transaction between both individuals.

Both men were out on bond for distribution and trafficking arrests from December.

After detaining both men, a search of the residence and vehicles was conducted. During the search, agents recovered and seized one pound (455 grams) of methamphetamine, 28 grams of weed, 7 Gabapentin Pills, $1,278 in cash, and a 2004 GMC Sierra truck.

The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force recovered one pound (455 grams) of methamphetamine, 28 grams of weed, 7 Gabapentin Pills, $1,278.00 in cash during a Friday evening arrest. (Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office)

Members of the Alexander City Special Response Group and the Alexander City Police Department K9 Unit assisted the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force.

Turner was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, possession of marijuana 1st, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held on a $20,000 cash bond.

Alford was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

No further information is available at this time. The investigation into the trade of controlled substances continues in Tallapoosa County.

