2 dead in Sumter County single vehicle crash

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash in Sumter county has claimed the lives of Shamerian L. Lewis, 26, of Dixon Mills, and Cordarrel D. Robinson, 32, of Mobile on Saturday.

According to ALEA, at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Lewis, and Robinson were fatally injured when the 2017 Honda Civic they were passengers in left the roadway, struck a ditch and several trees before overturning.

Neither man was wearing a seatbelt at the time, and they were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

ALEA did not disclose the status of the driver, who was a 28-year-old male from Dixon Mills.

The crash occurred on Alabama 17 near the 130-mile marker, approximately nine miles south of York, in Sumter County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.