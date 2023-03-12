Fort Deposit man killed in single vehicle crash

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash on Saturday night claimed the life of Theron L. Marsh, 45, of Fort Deposit.

According to ALEA, the crash occurred at approximately 10:00 p.m. Saturday night. Marsh was fatally injured when the 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe, that he was a passenger in, left the roadway and overturned. Marsh was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected.

Marsh was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA did not disclose any information regarding the status of the driver, who is a 37-year-old Fort Deposit resident.

The crash occurred on Alabama 10 near West Robinson Road, approximately four miles west of Rutledge.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

