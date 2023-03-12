Letohatchee Church working to become a state historic marker

LETOHATCHEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A church on the Montgomery-Lowndes County line could get its historical marker.

Big Zion AME Church has a history traced back to the 1800s before the Civil War, with contributors of history buried next to the church.

The church once had a school across the street that was started and run by Professor Moses Primus, Jr. for 44 years.

Archie Primus, Jr., a lifelong member of Big Zion, said he once attended the school prior to the state immigrating schools.

“We just really got a good moral start there,” Primus said, “Teachers made sure you learned that was the first thing you learn back then.”

Primus added the members of the church and students at the school were a tight-knit community.

Primus’s father was a minister at the church, who he said made sure his family sat in the front row every Sunday morning.

Big Zion AME continues to make history in the present day under the leadership of Pastor Shaundalyn Elliot, who is the first female pastor of the century.

“It’s a huge responsibility, but it’s really such a joy to know that we get a chance not just to lead but to leave leaving an imprint in history,” said Pastor Elliot, “those who come behind us can see that with God’s help, all things can be done.”

Pastor Elliot has been at the church for eight years, and she still is working on making the church more progressive to reach out to others.

“Though we’re in a remote area, there’s nothing remote about the ministry,” Elliot said, “it’s not only progressive, but it’s innovative, and the fire of God is evident.”

The church is in the progress of filing paperwork to become listed on Alabama’s historic registry.

