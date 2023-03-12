Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Letohatchee Church working to become a state historic marker

By Monae Stevens
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETOHATCHEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A church on the Montgomery-Lowndes County line could get its historical marker.

Big Zion AME Church has a history traced back to the 1800s before the Civil War, with contributors of history buried next to the church.

The church once had a school across the street that was started and run by Professor Moses Primus, Jr. for 44 years.

Archie Primus, Jr., a lifelong member of Big Zion, said he once attended the school prior to the state immigrating schools.

“We just really got a good moral start there,” Primus said, “Teachers made sure you learned that was the first thing you learn back then.”

Primus added the members of the church and students at the school were a tight-knit community.

Primus’s father was a minister at the church, who he said made sure his family sat in the front row every Sunday morning.

Big Zion AME continues to make history in the present day under the leadership of Pastor Shaundalyn Elliot, who is the first female pastor of the century.

“It’s a huge responsibility, but it’s really such a joy to know that we get a chance not just to lead but to leave leaving an imprint in history,” said Pastor Elliot, “those who come behind us can see that with God’s help, all things can be done.”

Pastor Elliot has been at the church for eight years, and she still is working on making the church more progressive to reach out to others.

“Though we’re in a remote area, there’s nothing remote about the ministry,” Elliot said, “it’s not only progressive, but it’s innovative, and the fire of God is evident.”

The church is in the progress of filing paperwork to become listed on Alabama’s historic registry.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee man dead after tractor-trailer collision near Uniontown
Officials in South Walton say they're dealing with thousands of Portuguese Man O' Wars on the...
Gulf Coast officials warning spring breakers about man o’ war infestation
Christopher Shontae Turner and Jeremy William Alford were arrested Friday night on drug...
2 arrested for drug trafficking in Tallapoosa County
WSFA 12 News - First Alert 7 Day
First Alert: Strong/Severe storms possible Sunday
Crews battling church fire near downtown Montgomery
‘Ministry still has to go on’: Pastor reflects on last week’s Montgomery church fire

Latest News

2 dead in Sumter County single vehicle crash
Pedestrian struck, killed in Dallas County accident
In 2022, ALEA reported that more than 10,000 people were hurt in car crashes.
Fort Deposit man killed in single vehicle crash
The event was held in order to help raise funds for Holtville High School.
2023 Slapout Spring Fest raising money to help Holtville HS update facilities