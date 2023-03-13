Advertise
3 charged in Dothan inmate stabbing

Inmate injured on Sunday during dispute.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Sunday, March 12, officers responded to an assault on an inmate at the Dothan City Jail.

According to a release per DPD, officers found the victim inmate suffering from a facial injury that was caused by a plastic handle of a toothbrush that had been sharpened down into a point and used as a weapon. This weapon is commonly referred to as a “shank”.

The suspect inmate, identified as Tarik Tramon Hawkins, was having a verbal altercation with the victim inmate during which time another inmate, Zyshawn Codaun Coker, provided the weapon to Hawkins.

Hawkins took possession of the weapon and used it on the victim before laying it down. Then, another inmate, Romillo Jamal Porter, retrieved the weapon and attempted to hide it in a cell.

The weapon was recovered by officers during a search of the cell.

As a result, three individuals have been charged.

Inmates charged l to r: Tarik Hawkins, 25, of Dothan; Zyshawn Coker, 2, of Dothan; Romillo...
Inmates charged l to r: Tarik Hawkins, 25, of Dothan; Zyshawn Coker, 2, of Dothan; Romillo Porter, 27, of Dothan. Due to the fact these charges are felonies, all three individuals have been transferred to the Houston County Jail where they are being held with no bond.(Dothan Police Department)

Tarik Tramon Hawkins, 25 years-old of Dothan, has been charged with one count of Assault Second Degree and one count of Promoting Prison Contraband First Degree.

Zyshawn Codaun Coker, 21 years-old of Dothan, has been charged with one count of Promoting Prison Contraband First Degree.

Romillo Jamal Porter, 27 years-old of Dothan, has been charged with one count of Promoting Prison Contraband First Degree.

Due to the fact these charges are felonies, all three individuals have been transferred to the Houston County Jail where they are being held with no bond.

The victim received treatment at a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

