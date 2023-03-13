Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

7 killed in capsized San Diego boats were Mexican migrants

Two boats, one overturned, sit on Blacks Beach, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in San Diego....
Two boats, one overturned, sit on Blacks Beach, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in San Diego. Authorities say multiple people were killed when two suspected smuggling boats overturned off the coast San Diego, and crews were searching for other victims.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - At least seven of eight people killed when two boats capsized in shallow but turbulent surf off the San Diego coast were Mexican migrants, Mexican officials said Monday.

Preliminary identification was based on records found with people’s bodies when they were recovered, the Mexican consulate in San Diego said in a news release. The nationality of the eighth person was unknown.

The consulate didn’t provide ages, genders or other information about the people killed in one of the deadliest maritime migrant smuggling operations off U.S. waters. Rescue authorities have said all were adults.

A Spanish-speaking woman who called 911 said she was among eight people on a vessel that reached shore and that 15 people were on another boat that overturned. Authorities found two capsized boats in shallow water amid thick fog late Saturday.

The Coast Guard suspended its search for remains on Sunday. Survivors may have escaped on land, including the woman who called 911. Authorities did not know her whereabouts.

The Border Patrol reports hundreds of known smuggling attempts each year on the California coast. Carlos González Gutiérrez, Mexico’s consul general in San Diego, on Monday warned against the perilous trip.

“People planning to cross the border into the United States, either by land or sea, should know that human smugglers will take advantage of their need in order to obtain illicit money, distorting reality, creating false expectations, and exposing them to high-risk conditions where they may lose their lives,” he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Shontae Turner and Jeremy William Alford were arrested Friday night on drug...
2 arrested for drug trafficking in Tallapoosa County
Nevada bill could make school lunch free.
USDA proposal for school lunches concerns some Alabama schools
Roderick Owens Jr, 28, of Montgomery, is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility...
Arrest made in Sunday night Montgomery homicide
James Winfrey Wilson III, an Alabama businessman, philanthropist, civic leader, beloved...
Jim Wilson & Associates, LLC Mourns the death of Jim Wilson III
2 dead in Sumter County single vehicle crash

Latest News

A statement issued Saturday on behalf of the Rochester Main Street Armory and owner Scott...
Venue issues first statement after GloRilla concert deaths
President Biden took the state with the UK, Australian prime ministers.
Biden announces nuclear-powered submarines for Australia
Michael Cohen leaves a lower Manhattan building after meeting with prosecutors, Friday, March...
Cohen testifies before grand jury in Trump hush money probe
A Ukrainian serviceman, Mykhailo, cleans his gun from mud as he comes back from the trenches of...
Russia: 60-day extension of wartime grain deal acceptable