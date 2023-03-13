Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Ala. state rep. files bill to combat street racing, exhibition driving in Jefferson Co.

Ala. state rep. files bill to combat street racing
Ala. state rep. files bill to combat street racing(Canva)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Representative Juandalynn Givan has officially taken steps to fight exhibition driving in Jefferson County.

Doing donuts and street racing have become a major issue in Birmingham and Jefferson County.

Multiple incidents recently have resulted in people going to the hospital and at least one person dead.

Representative Givan filed HB107 in the Alabama 2023 Regular Session prohibit certain forms of street racing and exhibition driving to include; a motor vehicle speed contest, a motor vehicle exhibition of speed, a motor vehicle sideshow, and a motor vehicle burnout, motor vehicle donut, or other reckless driving maneuver.

The bill would only be applicable in Jefferson County.

Penalties would include motor vehicle operated in violation to be towed and impounded at the registered owner’s expense as follows; (1) first violation, for a period of 10 days, (2) second violation, for a period of 20 days, and (3) third or subsequent violation, for a period of 30 days.

Representative Givan told WBRC back in January that she thinks the legislation would send a stern message to people responsible.

The bill has gotten bipartisan support.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riley Tate Wilson- NBC's 'The Voice' Blind Audition
Montgomery teen shocks judges during audition on NBC’s ‘The Voice’
Roderick Owens Jr, 28, of Montgomery, is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility...
Arrest made in Sunday night Montgomery homicide
Multiple law enforcement responded to the shooting of a juvenile Saturday night in the 3000...
Juvenile injured in Saturday night Montgomery shooting
James Winfrey Wilson III, an Alabama businessman, philanthropist, civic leader, beloved...
Jim Wilson & Associates, LLC Mourns the death of Jim Wilson III
Jerome Godwin III advanced within this season of NBC's "The Voice."
AUM student advances to next round on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Latest News

FILE - Pat Schroeder speaks to a reporter during an interview at the Los Angeles Convention...
Former Rep. Pat Schroeder, pioneer for women’s rights, dies
YMCA summer camp signups happening this weekend
YMCA summer camp signups happening this weekend
YMCA of Greater Montgomery opens registration for Summer Camp this weekend
YMCA of Greater Montgomery opens registration for Summer Camp this weekend
Morning Smile: Today in Alabama celebrates 29 years!
Morning Smile: Today in Alabama celebrates 29 years!
The Grandview Family YMCA Summer Day Camp offers an invaluable experience for children who have...
YMCA of Greater Montgomery opens registration for Summer Camp this weekend