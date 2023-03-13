Arrest made in Sunday night Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation following a deadly weekend shooting.

Police and fire medics responded to the 4200 block of Hartford Street around 10:40 Sunday night where they found McArthur Washington III. The 31-year-old Montgomery resident had been shot and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A suspect has since been arrested.

Roderick Owens Jr, 28, also of Montgomery, is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a capital murder charge.

A motive for the homicide was not immediately released. An investigation is ongoing.

Washington is Montgomery’s 20th homicide victim of 2023.

