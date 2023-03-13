Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

AUM student is 3rd Montgomery resident on Season 23 of NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Jerome Godwin joins fellow Alabamians and Montgomery residents D. Smooth and Riley Tate Wilson...
Jerome Godwin joins fellow Alabamians and Montgomery residents D. Smooth and Riley Tate Wilson on NBC's "The Voice."(Source: Jerome Godwin via AUM)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It appears Season 23 of NBC’s “The Voice” is becoming a competition among Montgomery residents. Three River Region contestants have now been confirmed on the hit show. Two will appear on Monday night’s episode.

Jerome Godwin III will take the stage, as will Riley Tate Wilson, 15, who recently wowed judges to the point that all four turned their chairs during the blind auditions.

Godwin is making his second attempt to get the judges to turn their chairs. He competed in Season 19 and tried again after being encouraged by then-judge John Legend to return.

Godwin is an Ashford native but is attending Auburn University at Montgomery where he’s a junior.

His first trip to Los Angeles to audition was solo, but he’s returning with some family members who will be in the audience to support him.

“The audition experience was very stressful, but I enjoyed every bit of it,” he said. “I spent a couple of weeks with vocal coaches and The Voice band to perfect the song. I was very comfortable when it was time to audition for the coaches.”

Godwin and Wilson are joined by fellow Alabamian and Montgomery resident D. Smooth, who was selected to be on judge Kelly Clarkson’s team a week ago.

“The Voice” airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on NBC.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Find a typo or grammatical error? Let us know by CLICKING HERE. (Please include the article’s headline.)

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Shontae Turner and Jeremy William Alford were arrested Friday night on drug...
2 arrested for drug trafficking in Tallapoosa County
Nevada bill could make school lunch free.
USDA proposal for school lunches concerns some Alabama schools
Roderick Owens Jr, 28, of Montgomery, is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility...
Arrest made in Sunday night Montgomery homicide
James Winfrey Wilson III, an Alabama businessman, philanthropist, civic leader, beloved...
Jim Wilson & Associates, LLC Mourns the death of Jim Wilson III
2 dead in Sumter County single vehicle crash

Latest News

Roderick Owens Jr, 28, of Montgomery, is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility...
Arrest made in Sunday night Montgomery homicide
Sally's Adventures continues in a new episode as Sally explores the Northern Alabama Waterfalls...
Sally's Adventures: The North Alabama Waterfall Trail
Fentanyl pills
Alabama health leaders launch anti-fentanyl campaign
Washington News correspondent Jon Decker joins us for First at Four to inform us on the efforts...
Biden Administration intervenes to avoid banking crisis