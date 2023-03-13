AUM student is 3rd Montgomery resident on Season 23 of NBC’s ‘The Voice’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It appears Season 23 of NBC’s “The Voice” is becoming a competition among Montgomery residents. Three River Region contestants have now been confirmed on the hit show. Two will appear on Monday night’s episode.

Jerome Godwin III will take the stage, as will Riley Tate Wilson, 15, who recently wowed judges to the point that all four turned their chairs during the blind auditions.

Godwin is making his second attempt to get the judges to turn their chairs. He competed in Season 19 and tried again after being encouraged by then-judge John Legend to return.

Godwin is an Ashford native but is attending Auburn University at Montgomery where he’s a junior.

His first trip to Los Angeles to audition was solo, but he’s returning with some family members who will be in the audience to support him.

“The audition experience was very stressful, but I enjoyed every bit of it,” he said. “I spent a couple of weeks with vocal coaches and The Voice band to perfect the song. I was very comfortable when it was time to audition for the coaches.”

Godwin and Wilson are joined by fellow Alabamian and Montgomery resident D. Smooth, who was selected to be on judge Kelly Clarkson’s team a week ago.

“The Voice” airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on NBC.

