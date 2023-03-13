Advertise
Birmingham Police investigating death of toddler

The four-month-old’s death has been ruled a homicide
Infant homicide in Birmingham
Infant homicide in Birmingham(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is now investigating a homicide that happened March 9.

At approximately 10:00 a.m., staff at Children’s Hospital of Alabama pronounced the victim, four-month-old Autumn Duskin of Birmingham, deceased.

The victim was brought in unresponsive by private vehicle from her home in Birmingham.

The Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the death a homicide. No formal charges have been filed at this time.

This is an ongoing case and the story will be updated when new information is available.

If anyone has any information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Birmingham Police Department’s Mobile App on Android or IOS devices.

