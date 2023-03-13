Advertise
Dothan homebuilder among two charged in alleged fraud scheme

By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan homebuilder Ryan Kriser and his office manager face mortgage fraud and other charges.

Kriser is charged with 29 counts of mortgage fraud, and Shelley Lynn Brown is charged with 57 total counts of mortgage fraud and forgery.

Both surrendered to the Houston County Jail early Monday, per records and jail staff.

Details of the charges they face have not been made public, but allegations include falsifying documents related to the sale of homes.

Records show Kriser has owned multiple businesses and is the current Smart Homes of the Wiregrass proprietor.

He apparently appeared before a Houston County judge this morning, though court records available to News4 do not list him on the docket.

When available, News4 will post booking photos to this story that will also be updated with new information.

