First Alert: Cold blast this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a lengthy stretch of unseasonably warm weather to end February and kick off March, a dose of reality is about to occur here in Central Alabama. Mother Nature is about to remind us that March can still be cold.

Colder air is actively pouring into the state this morning behind a cold front. Despite a mix of sun and clouds, highs will only reach the lower 60s this afternoon. There will be a stiff northerly breeze to make things feel even colder.

Temperatures will fall into the lower and middle 30s this week. (WSFA 12 News)

Then we’re in for some very cold nights. Lows will be in the mid-30s tonight, Tuesday night and Wednesday night. Plenty of lower 30s will be in the mix in the typically colder locations. That means frosty and possibly freezing conditions are expected.

Be sure to bring the pets indoors, check on your heating system, be ready to put air in your tires, and protect your sensitive plants. Since we had so many days in the 80s, it may be wise to protect the pipes as well even though we won’t fall much below freezing.

The afternoons will continue to be chilly through Wednesday with highs on either side of 60 degrees. This comes with ample sunshine, so that will help us out.

Rain and storms are likely on Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

A brief shot of warmth returns for the end of the week ahead of our next system. Dry weather with highs in the 70s can be expected Thursday before rain and storms enter the forecast for Friday. Friday looks rather wet at this point as a strong cold front will push across Alabama.

Right now there doesn’t appear to be a severe weather risk with that system. As we know, that can certainly change since it’s several days out. Some heavy rain and thunder are most definitely in the cards though.

A cold week ahead of rain and storms on Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will go from the 70s on Friday back into the 50s this weekend as a renewed shot of cold air surges southward into Alabama. Overnight lows will once again be back down in the 30s by Sunday morning!

It’s just that time of year in the Deep South: temperature ups and downs with one or two rain chances each week. That pattern looks to continue for the rest of March.

