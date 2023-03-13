First Alert: Tracking cold blast to start work/school week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The cold front that brought rain and storms across Central and South Alabama Sunday will continue to push away from the region. Behind the front will be a blast of cold air that will bring near freezing temperatures and frosty conditions to start the week.

A few showers will linger through tonight. Skies will remain cloudy and lows will dip into the 40s with breezy north winds.

Temperatures will continue to plummet behind the front. Clouds will diminish through the day Monday, becoming mainly sunny. Winds will remain breezy out of the north around 10 to 15 mph. Highs will only warm on either side of 60 degrees. Monday night will feature mostly clear skies and cold temperatures. Lows will drop into the 30s with areas of frost possible by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will start cold and remain chilly through the afternoon. Even with the sunshine, highs will only warm into the upper 50s to lower 60s with north winds. Temperatures again drop into the 30s, with some areas near or below freezing by daybreak on Wednesday. Due to the cold temperatures, clear skies and light winds, widespread frost is possible overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

After a frosty start to the day, Wednesday will again remain below average, temperature wise, as we move through the afternoon. Highs will only warm into the lower 60s under mainly sunny skies. Lows will drop into the 30s, with patchy frost possible Thursday morning.

Even with the cold start Thursday, temperatures are forecast to rebound into the 70s by the afternoon. Skies will become partly cloudy during the day and mainly cloudy by the night. Lows will hover in the 50s through Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Rain and storms are back into the forecast Friday. Highs continue to climb into the 70s with clouds building. A cold front will swing across Alabama, giving us the chance for more rain and storms starting Friday and lingering through Friday night. Lows will hover in the 40s and 50s with rain and storms lingering.

Behind the front, we start to dry out during the day Saturday and remain dry for Sunday. The late week front, again, looks to bring a drop in temperatures. Highs will only warm into the lower 60s for the upcoming weekend with lows back in the 30s and 40s.

