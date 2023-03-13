Jim Wilson & Associates, LLC Mourns the death of Jim Wilson III

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - James Winfrey Wilson III, an Alabama businessman, philanthropist, civic leader, beloved husband, adored father, and grandfather, died in his home on March 11 in Montgomery, Alabama. He was 59.

Wilson served on the Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama system, where he was Chair of the Athletics Committee and President of the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital Authority.

Jim was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jim Wilson & Associates (JWA), a Montgomery-based real estate and investment firm with a far-reaching presence across the United States. Jim and his brother, Will, successfully expanded JWA and built upon the legacy of the firm’s founder and their father, Jim Wilson Jr.

JWA developed several real estate projects, including Riverchase Galleria in Birmingham, Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge; EastChase, a 330-acre development that transformed the real estate market in Montgomery and Redstone Gateway, a 470-acre business park adjacent to the US Army Post Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville.

The firm also invested in start-ups and established operating companies, including A&W Enterprises and 42 Equity. In addition, JWA created two residential communities in Montgomery, Wynlakes, a 1,000-acre golf course community, and New Park, a 1,000-acre mixed-use development.

Jim will be remembered for his unrivaled charisma, unfiltered humor and unfettered love of his family and friends. Jim was kind, fun, boisterous, and just like his father, an expert in the art of celebration. If you were with Jim Wilson III, you were having a great time.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.