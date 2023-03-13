Advertise
Juvenile injured in Saturday night Montgomery shooting

Multiple law enforcement responded to the shooting of a juvenile Saturday night in the 3000...
Multiple law enforcement responded to the shooting of a juvenile Saturday night in the 3000 block of Atlanta Highway.(Source: WSFA 12 News viewer)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a juvenile over the weekend.

Police and fire medics responded to the 3000 block of Atlanta Highway around 11 p.m. Saturday on reports of a person having been shot. On scene, they found a minor, whose specific age was not released, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators said the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

A suspect and motive for the shooting were not immediately known. An investigation is ongoing.

