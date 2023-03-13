Juvenile injured in Saturday night Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a juvenile over the weekend.

Police and fire medics responded to the 3000 block of Atlanta Highway around 11 p.m. Saturday on reports of a person having been shot. On scene, they found a minor, whose specific age was not released, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators said the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

A suspect and motive for the shooting were not immediately known. An investigation is ongoing.

