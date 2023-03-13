Advertise
Montgomery teen shocks judges during audition on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Riley Tate Wilson- NBC's 'The Voice' Blind Audition
Riley Tate Wilson- NBC's 'The Voice' Blind Audition((Source: NBC))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another Montgomery native has made his way onto the stage of NBC’s “The Voice.”

Riley Tate Wilson, who is just 15, had a 4-chair turn for his performance of Robyn’s “Dancing on My Own.”

Following his performance, the judges were shocked to learn about his age.

“I didn’t hear anything after 15!” judge Kelly Clarkson exclaimed. “You’re 15 and sounding like that?”

So, who will Wilson pick? We’re set to find out on Monday night’s newest episode.

Wilson joins fellow Alabamian and Montgomery resident D. Smooth, who was selected to be on Clarkson’s team a week ago.

“The Voice” airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on NBC.

