Sally’s Adventures: North Alabama’s waterfalls

Each day this week, WSFA 12 News Anchor Sally Pitts ditches the news desk and hits the road for something special in Alabama
Sally's Adventures continues in a new episode as Sally explores the Northern Alabama Waterfalls and Nature Trails--come see them for yourself!
By Sally Pitts
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - North Alabama marks the southern extremity of the beautiful Appalachian Mountains, and it’s home to several majestic waterfalls, 11 to be exact.

“And most of them are easily accessible,” says John Dersham, president of DeKalb Tourism, who was our tour guide on the first installment of this season’s Sally’s Adventures. Together, our crew took on the North Alabama Waterfall Trail.

First stop: Little River Falls, which sits at the border of Cherokee and DeKalb counties.

“It’s one of the state’s most scenic waterfalls,” according to Dersham. “The Little River runs its entire length on top of Lookout Mountain. It starts as a spring in Georgia, gathers steam, and over the millennia, it has carved up to 600-oot deep canyon,” according Dersham.

Little River Canyon National Preserve saw 800,000 visitors in 2022.

[MORE TO EXPLORE: The waterfalls of north Alabama]

The next waterfall along our trek is Grace’s High Falls, which features a view you can’t find anywhere else. At over 700 feet high, this is one of Alabama’s highest waterfalls.

Then, there’s Desoto Falls, which sits inside DeSoto State Park, and features a 104 foot fall.

So get out and check out Alabama’s amazing waterfalls. It’s all within a short drive, and it’s sure to be adventure well worth your time.

