Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Smiths Station man dead after ATV crash on Lee Road 198

Lee County deputies and investigators responded to the crash in the 4700 block of Lee Road 198...
Lee County deputies and investigators responded to the crash in the 4700 block of Lee Road 198 on March 11.(MGN)
By WTVM Digital Team
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is dead following an ATV crash in Lee County.

Lee County deputies and investigators responded to the crash in the 4700 block of Lee Road 198 on March 11.

Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton says the victim has been identified as 20-year-old Nikolas Milner, of Smiths Station. Milner was pronounced dead on the scene around 11:30 p.m.

Milner is being transported to Montgomery for a post mortem examination. Milner’s family has been notified.

The cause of the crash has not yet been identified.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Shontae Turner and Jeremy William Alford were arrested Friday night on drug...
2 arrested for drug trafficking in Tallapoosa County
Nevada bill could make school lunch free.
USDA proposal for school lunches concerns some Alabama schools
2 dead in Sumter County single vehicle crash
Tennessee man dead after tractor-trailer collision near Uniontown
In 2022, ALEA reported that more than 10,000 people were hurt in car crashes.
Fort Deposit man killed in single vehicle crash

Latest News

Alabama’s unemployment rate holds steady
Infant homicide in Birmingham
Birmingham Police investigating death of toddler
ALEA launches annual spring break driving safety campaign
ALEA launches annual spring break driving safety campaign
Jim Wilson & Associates, LLC Mourns the death of Jim Wilson III
Jim Wilson & Associates, LLC Mourns the death of Jim Wilson III - clipped version
USDA proposal for school lunches concerns some Alabama schools
USDA proposal for school lunches concerns some Alabama schools