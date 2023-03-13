Sylacauga Police investigating fatal shooting of juvenile, reward increases to $11,000

Advertise
Sylacauga Police investigating fatal shooting of a juvenile, reward increases to $11,000.(Source: CrimeStoppers)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Police in Sylacauga are investigating the shooting death of a juvenile in the Drew Court Housing Complex Tuesday, March 7.

Central Alabama Crimestoppers announced that it is now offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspect responsible for this homicide.

Additionally, the family of the victim is offering a reward of $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the offender.

The total reward currently stands at $11,000.

If you have any information that may help the police with their investigation, you’re asked to call the Sylacauga Police Department at 256-249-4716 or 256-267-0090. You can also call Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.

Original Story: Police in Sylacauga are investigating the shooting death of a juvenile in the Drew Court Housing Complex on Tuesday.

Police responded to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a male victim lying in the roadway. Police say he was suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Talladega County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identity of the victim as 16-year-old Dallas Johnson. Johnson was a student in the Coosa County School System.

Police say Johnson was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery for an autopsy.

The investigation continues and no other information was provided by authorities about the incident.

In a press release from the Sylacauga Police Department, police made the following clarification about the incident:

Some misinformation was spread as to this incident being an active shooter near the school property on Main Avenue. This was not the case at all. SPD notified school administrators as to the incident because buses were in the area at the same time the incident occurred. At no time was there a threat to any Sylacauga School System student, spectators, or school personnel. School officials suspended the after school activities for precautionary reasons.

