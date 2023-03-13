Advertise
Wetumpka teacher known for going out of her way for students

Rhonda Richardson is a fourth grade teacher at Redland Elementary School.
Rhonda Richardson is a fourth grade teacher at Redland Elementary School.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jasmine Williams
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Rhonda Richardson is a humble teacher. Her principal at Redland Elementary School said she never strives to be in the spotlight. So you can imagine how shocked she was to see the WSFA 12 News lights, camera and microphone in her classroom.

The fourth grade teacher was in tears when she saw she was a WSFA 12 News Class Act award winner.

“I’ve just never had the experience of someone really going out of their way to show you how much they appreciate you,” Richardson said, “I’m just shocked and grateful.”

Richardson has been teaching for 25 years and she’s been at Redland Elementary School majority of her career. She’s been at the school since it opened in 2009.

“I wanted the new experience, the new people, the new principal, so that’s what made me come here and I’m so glad I did,” she said.

She’s known for going out of her way for students, using treats and elaborate decorations to keep them motivated. While Richardson is modest about her abilities, her principal said she is an excellent teacher with some of the best test scores in the school.

“I just love everything about education. To know that I can brighten and enlighten someone’s life every day just by the words, by the way I treat them, that’s what motivates me,” Richardson said.

