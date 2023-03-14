Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

$5M facility set to provide economic boost to Coffee County

Gov. Kay Ivey announced Sunbelt Solomon Services, one of the world’s largest providers of...
Gov. Kay Ivey announced Sunbelt Solomon Services, one of the world’s largest providers of commercial and industrial electrical distribution equipment, is set to open a facility in Coffee County.(WTVY News 4)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey announced Sunbelt Solomon Services, one of the world’s largest providers of commercial and industrial electrical distribution equipment, is set to open a facility in Coffee County.

According to the governor’s office, Sunbelt Solomon will invest $5 million in the facility, which will be located in Elba. The company’s growth project is expected to provide an economic boost to Elba, a city of around 3,500 residents in Southeast Alabama.

“Sunbelt Solomon is a welcome addition to Alabama’s dynamic business community,” said Ivey. “The company has made a great choice by locating this new operation in Coffee County, and I know the hard-working people of Elba will help make it a long-lasting success. This is just another reminder that Sweet Home Alabama is a top state for business.”

As part of the project, Kansas-based Sunbelt Solomon will base its operation in an existing building at 2450 Industrial Boulevard, where it will install manufacturing equipment and outfit its office.

Sunbelt Solomon specializes in providing sustainable power solutions for the utility, data center, renewable energy, oil and gas, and mining industries. The company was formed in 2019 after a merger between Solomon Corp. and Sunbelt Transformer.

“On behalf of the citizens of Elba, we are thrilled to have a new corporate citizen in Sunbelt Solomon,” Mayor Tom Maddox said. “The investment and jobs that will be provided bring a great deal of energy and excitement to our community. I also want to thank the Wiregrass Economic Development Corp. for short-term use of the business incubator while the Elba location is renovated.”

The facility will officially open its doors for business in June.

In addition to its plans for the Elba facility, Sunbelt Solomon recently acquired Holland Industrial Services in Bay Minette. The company specializes in preventative maintenance, testing, sales and repair of industrial and commercial electrical distribution equipment.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riley Tate Wilson- NBC's 'The Voice' Blind Audition
Montgomery teen shocks judges during audition on NBC’s ‘The Voice’
Roderick Owens Jr, 28, of Montgomery, is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility...
Arrest made in Sunday night Montgomery homicide
Jerome Godwin III advanced within this season of NBC's "The Voice."
AUM student advances to next round on NBC’s ‘The Voice’
Multiple law enforcement responded to the shooting of a juvenile Saturday night in the 3000...
Juvenile injured in Saturday night Montgomery shooting
James Winfrey Wilson III, an Alabama businessman, philanthropist, civic leader, beloved...
Jim Wilson & Associates, LLC Mourns the death of Jim Wilson III

Latest News

The Autauga County Sheriff's Office is searching for 15-year-old Breanna Turrentine.
Authorities searching for missing Prattville teen
Burns was arrested for allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend's mother.
Lauderdale Co. kidnapping suspect cleared from hospital, arrested
An Autauga County man has been indicted for deceiving and exploiting the elderly out of...
Autauga County man indicted for exploiting elderly, possibly taking millions
The Montgomery Humane Society has cut their adoption fees in half until Friday. (Source:...
Montgomery Humane Society offering reduced adoption rates until Friday